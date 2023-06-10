Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,465,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 10.6% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $44,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. 464,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

