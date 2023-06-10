Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:DISV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 155,377 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

