Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Patricia Carr Sells 126 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CAO Patricia Carr sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $16,117.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of JAZZ opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.35 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.
