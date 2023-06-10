Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Patricia Carr Sells 126 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CAO Patricia Carr sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $16,117.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.35 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

