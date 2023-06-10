JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $78.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.23.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

