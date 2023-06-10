JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 270

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.61) to GBX 270 ($3.36) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 310 ($3.85) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 308 ($3.83).

Tesco stock opened at GBX 261.90 ($3.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,619.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285.30 ($3.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 270.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 7.05 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,000.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

