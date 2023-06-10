Juan Graham Sells 1,785 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CFO Juan Graham sold 1,785 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $30,327.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,700.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FGEN stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
