Kadena (KDA) Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Kadena (KDA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $132.86 million and $3.09 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kadena has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,768,112 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

