Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.90

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.90 and traded as low as C$15.70. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.11, with a volume of 16,434 shares traded.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.90. The firm has a market cap of C$181.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

