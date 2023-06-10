KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

KLA Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $465.65 on Friday. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $477.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

