Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) SVP Dustin Ohlman Sells 1,296 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dustin Ohlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

