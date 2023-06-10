Komodo Price Hits $0.27 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $36.91 million and $2.97 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00091983 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00041175 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00023277 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000847 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
