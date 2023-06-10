KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Get KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.03% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.