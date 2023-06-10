Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Up 3.1%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 28,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 298,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Kubient from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Kubient Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Kubient ( NASDAQ:KBNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 67.58% and a negative net margin of 1,064.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kubient by 255.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kubient by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

