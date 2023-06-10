Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.04% of Lakeland Financial worth $37,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian J. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian J. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,740 shares of company stock worth $1,631,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.