Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.45

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.45 and traded as high as C$21.31. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$20.81, with a volume of 10,295 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

