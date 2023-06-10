LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LPTH opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.