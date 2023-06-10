LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LPTH opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.