Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.73

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.73 and traded as high as C$66.55. Linamar shares last traded at C$66.37, with a volume of 115,966 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LNR shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.40.

Linamar Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.73.

Linamar Announces Dividend

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C($0.01). Linamar had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.1944809 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

