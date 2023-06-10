Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $104.64 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,829,815 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.