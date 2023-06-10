Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Lisk has a market cap of $97.44 million and approximately $132,082.02 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002346 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001043 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,806,907 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.