Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $462.69 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.12.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

