Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $896.57

Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 896.57 ($11.15) and traded as low as GBX 870 ($10.82). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 876 ($10.89), with a volume of 8,117 shares traded.
Lok’nStore Group Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 848.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 895.94. The stock has a market cap of £261.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3,782.61 and a beta of 0.67.
Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Lok’nStore Group’s payout ratio is 7,826.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lok’nStore Group
Lok’nStore Group Company Profile
Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.
