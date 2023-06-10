LooksRare (LOOKS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.99 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $46.44 million and $6.99 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 902,904,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 836,162,853 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

