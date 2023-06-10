Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$740.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.08 million. Lovesac also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.83-2.24 EPS.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOVE. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

In other news, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $189,514.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lovesac by 211.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 279,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 748.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 261,529 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $4,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

