Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after purchasing an additional 398,397 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,909,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 195,832 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 368,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 175,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,901,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $165.51 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.59.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,993 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,051. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

