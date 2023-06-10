Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.95 and its 200 day moving average is $140.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

