Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 74,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 69,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 67,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 161,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

