Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,647,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $516,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,017 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MDT opened at $83.73 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.