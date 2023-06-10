Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CFO Sells $119,275.03 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

About Luminar Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

