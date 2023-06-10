Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUGDF opened at C$12.21 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

