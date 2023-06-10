Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.84 Million

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a total market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $7,368.76 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Luxurious Pro Network Token

Luxurious Pro Network Token’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Luxurious Pro Network Token is blog.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official website is www.lpntoken.io.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

