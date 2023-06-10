Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $114,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at $80,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

