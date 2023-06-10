Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Critical Comparison

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -10.21% -2.96% -1.09% Gaming and Leisure Properties 55.79% 19.30% 6.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 4 3 2 0 1.78 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Macerich and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Macerich presently has a consensus price target of $11.78, suggesting a potential upside of 5.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $56.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.08%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Macerich.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macerich and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $859.16 million 2.81 -$66.07 million ($0.40) -28.02 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.31 billion 9.96 $703.28 million $2.91 17.11

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Macerich has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Macerich pays out -170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Macerich on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

