Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.33

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 555,352 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

