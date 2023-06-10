Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5,493.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 0.6% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.56% of Shopify worth $246,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.7% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,907,000 after buying an additional 487,120 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

SHOP stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.36. 12,947,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,075,395. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

