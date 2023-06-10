Marshall Wace LLP Has $207.47 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $207,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $286.79. 1,976,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,680. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.88 and a 200-day moving average of $276.12. The firm has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

