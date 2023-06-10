Marshall Wace LLP Sells 103,415 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,987,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 103,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.57% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $167,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. 1,079,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,824. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

