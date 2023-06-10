Marshall Wace LLP Sells 976,200 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,376,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 976,200 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.79% of Annaly Capital Management worth $176,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,374,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

