Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,289,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after buying an additional 1,209,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,558 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 721,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 602.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 500,527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.30 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

