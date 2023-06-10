MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Holdings Raised by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 588.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,089 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of MaxCyte worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $37,574.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $37,574.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Douglas bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,020 shares of company stock valued at $346,484. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MaxCyte stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 73.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.