McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Marshall Wace LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 914,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 0.8% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $342,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,437 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.91. 667,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,662. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

