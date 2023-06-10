MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at MEG Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEG Energy Price Performance

TSE:MEG opened at C$21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.84. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.91 and a 1 year high of C$24.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.07). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.2147177 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

