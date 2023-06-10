Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.41. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 105 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mill City Ventures III from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.
Mill City Ventures III Ltd. engages in the business of providing short-term specialty finance solutions. The company was founded by Douglas Michael Polinsky and Joseph Anthony Geraci II on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Wayzata, MN.
