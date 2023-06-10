Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.41. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 105 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mill City Ventures III from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MCVT Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. engages in the business of providing short-term specialty finance solutions. The company was founded by Douglas Michael Polinsky and Joseph Anthony Geraci II on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Wayzata, MN.

