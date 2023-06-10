Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $687.00

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 687 ($8.54) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.70). Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.54), with a volume of 16,158 shares traded.

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 687 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80.

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Company Profile

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc owns, operates, leases, manages, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates the Millennium Collection, Leng's Collection, M Collection, and Copthorne Collection hotels. The company operates 139 hotels with 40,323 rooms. It also offers hotel and resort management, and consultancy services; operates as a finance company and real estate investment trust; and acts as a liquor licensing holder.

Featured Articles

