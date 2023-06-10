Miller Value Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Miller Value Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 3.0% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,747,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,196,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.