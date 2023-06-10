Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mission Produce Price Performance

AVO stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $51,047.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,225,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,368,950.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $519,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 131.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 97,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

