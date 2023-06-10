Mizuho Cuts Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target to $8.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Erasca Price Performance

ERAS stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $444.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Erasca has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,396,216 shares in the company, valued at $50,589,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,396,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,589,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,568.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $614,200 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 1,180.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

