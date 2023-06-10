Mizuho Raises Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $35.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.84. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $37.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41.

Insider Activity

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $102,912.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,966.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $739,404.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $102,912.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,966.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,966 shares of company stock worth $4,186,370. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

