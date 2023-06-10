Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

