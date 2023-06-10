MOBLAND Hits 1-Day Volume of $95,598.92 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $95,598.92 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

