Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $69.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

TAP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.